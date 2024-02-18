Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.74.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DE opened at $360.68 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

