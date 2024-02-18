Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,077 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $366.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.19, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.49.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

