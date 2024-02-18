Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 158 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.30. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

