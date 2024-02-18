Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.46 and last traded at $72.46. Approximately 529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.92.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
