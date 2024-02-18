Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

Several analysts have commented on SIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIS opened at C$16.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

