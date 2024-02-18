Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

