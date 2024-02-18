Scorpio Tankers’ (STNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $90.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

STNG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.22. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Articles

