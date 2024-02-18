Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 265.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 168,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after purchasing an additional 122,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Seagen by 35.3% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 148,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.79.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

