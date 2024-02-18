Secret Price Hits $0.0030 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $9.05 million and $17.03 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00114438 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00034932 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006729 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00301716 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $51.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

