SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.47-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

SharkNinja Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SN opened at 52.51 on Friday. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 49.66.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 59.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SN

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $2,025,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $1,285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SharkNinja by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at $583,000.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.