Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

