Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHLS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised Shoals Technologies Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

