Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $262.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 14.43. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,572.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,572.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,326,625. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

