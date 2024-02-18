Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,722 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.