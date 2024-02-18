Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,874,000 after acquiring an additional 194,064 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

