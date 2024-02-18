Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,168,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,284,910,000 after buying an additional 1,242,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after buying an additional 1,399,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

