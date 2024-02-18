Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.16.

SHOP opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.43. Shopify has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 6.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

