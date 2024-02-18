Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.16.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SHOP stock opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.