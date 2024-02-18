Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $63.00 at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.16.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

NYSE SHOP opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,168,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,284,910,000 after buying an additional 1,242,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after buying an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.