Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Expands By 6.7%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Fields by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after buying an additional 317,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

