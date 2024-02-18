Short Interest in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Grows By 6.8%

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 401,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. CL King started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.