Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,892 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $4.66 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

