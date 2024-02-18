Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $4.54 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

HD traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $368.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

