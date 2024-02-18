Signature Wealth Management Group Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,842,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

