Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 144,369 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 124.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,369 shares during the quarter. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 111,033 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,598,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,903,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,472 shares of company stock worth $4,736,536. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. 394,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,743. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

