Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 244,040 Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 152.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,040 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Zura Bio worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZURA. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter valued at about $557,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the second quarter worth about $598,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the second quarter worth about $573,000.

Zura Bio stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 87,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,199. Zura Bio Limited has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

