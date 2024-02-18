Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,491 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 927,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 5,876.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

TRVI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,945. The stock has a market cap of $174.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.59. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.