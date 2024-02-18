Silverarc Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Veracyte comprises approximately 1.6% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Veracyte worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Veracyte by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 476,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 132,310 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $366,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 11.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $1,872,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $2,843,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Veracyte Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 749,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

