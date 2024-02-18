Silverarc Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,304 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Rezolute worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rezolute by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Rezolute Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 743,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

About Rezolute

(Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.