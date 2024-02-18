Silverarc Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,123,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,477 shares during the quarter. ORIC Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.1% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,001. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $757.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,779 shares of company stock valued at $339,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

