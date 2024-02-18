Silverarc Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after buying an additional 815,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Annexon by 199.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Annexon by 50.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annexon by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,540,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 241,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Annexon by 33.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Annexon in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 350,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434 in the last three months. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annexon Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ANNX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,116. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

