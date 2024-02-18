Silverarc Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for about 2.2% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Biogen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,161. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $217.53 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.