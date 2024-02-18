Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.59. 4,367,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 27.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

