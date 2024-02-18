Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. 176,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,298. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

Insider Transactions at Relmada Therapeutics

About Relmada Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Maged Shenouda bought 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,706.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CFO Maged Shenouda acquired 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,706.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chuck Ence acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $56,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,911. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 91,176 shares of company stock worth $350,305. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

