Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 892,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Caribou Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 739.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,816 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBU. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 931,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.