Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 1,495,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2,187.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 1,004,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 611,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 565,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 0.6 %

SRRK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 454,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,136. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,944 shares of company stock worth $417,559 over the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scholar Rock

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.