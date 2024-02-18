Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 370,000 Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,919,000. Soleno Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 3.70% of Soleno Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $122,054.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,917.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $122,054.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SLNO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.32. 253,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,601. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $50.59.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.