Silverarc Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,760 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. 207,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

