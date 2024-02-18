Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 255,858 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,858 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth $905,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SDGR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,140. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

