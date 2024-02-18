Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMWB. Citigroup upgraded Similarweb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Similarweb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,208,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,199 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Similarweb by 16.8% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 385,800 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in Similarweb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,283,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at $8,960,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at $2,411,000.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

