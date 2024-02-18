Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Similarweb

Similarweb Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Similarweb by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

About Similarweb

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.