Singing Machine (MICS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 19th.

Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 25.06%.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

Singing Machine Stock Performance

NASDAQ MICS opened at $0.67 on Friday. Singing Machine has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Singing Machine in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Singing Machine

Insider Buying and Selling at Singing Machine

In other news, major shareholder Stingray Group Inc. purchased 1,098,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $999,999.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,222.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Singing Machine

(Get Free Report)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.