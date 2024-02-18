Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 153.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,378 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after acquiring an additional 319,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,493,000 after acquiring an additional 344,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,118,000 after acquiring an additional 126,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $43.71. 1,408,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,484. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

