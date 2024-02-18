Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.
SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SNAP opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
