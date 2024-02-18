Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 384.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $267.24 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

