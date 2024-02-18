SOMESING Price Hits $0.0139 on Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $50.08 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,598,375,253 tokens. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

