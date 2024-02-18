Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.02. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 956,943 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 105,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,631,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 58,593 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

