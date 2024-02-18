Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. Southern also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.46.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 13.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

