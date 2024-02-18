S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,986 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of S&P Global worth $152,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 764,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $423.57. 1,813,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.34.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

