SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.30.

SSNC opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

